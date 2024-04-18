Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Provincial police say body found in fire-swept home south of Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say a body of a male teen has been found in the debris of a fire-ravaged home in the Beauce region south of Quebec City. Thursday, April 18, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police say a body of a male teen has been found in the debris of a fire-ravaged home in the Beauce region.

The fire started early Wednesday in the home in St-Georges, Que., about 85 kilometres south of the provincial capital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say a teenager was reported missing and five other occupants of the home were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the victim is likely the missing teenager, but the coroner has yet to formally identify him.

Trending Now

The home was destroyed by the fire, which started at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night and was only put out Wednesday morning.

Police say the fire doesn’t appear to be criminal and they are continuing to investigate and meet with witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices