Provincial police say body found in fire-swept home south of Quebec City

Quebec provincial police say a body of a male teen has been found in the debris of a fire-ravaged home in the Beauce region.

The fire started early Wednesday in the home in St-Georges, Que., about 85 kilometres south of the provincial capital.

Police say a teenager was reported missing and five other occupants of the home were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the victim is likely the missing teenager, but the coroner has yet to formally identify him.

The home was destroyed by the fire, which started at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night and was only put out Wednesday morning.

Police say the fire doesn’t appear to be criminal and they are continuing to investigate and meet with witnesses.