Share

Canada

Correctional officers in Abbotsford, B.C. to protest rise in workplace violence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
Drones at prisons flying in the face of authorities
RELATED VIDEO: Drones are a major reason why drugs have become rampant at Canadian prisons.
Around 100 members of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers are set to hold a protest in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday.

The demonstration outside the Pacific regional headquarters of the Correctional Service of Canada aims to highlight the violence faced by its members, who often sustain injuries while on the job.

John Randle, one of the union’s regional presidents, says there has been a significant increase in violent incidents against guards across the country.

In a statement released Wednesday, the union noted that its officers are frequently subjected to assaults, resulting in physical and mental injuries.

Over the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, it said more than 9,100 violent incidents had been reported.

That represents a more than 45 per cent increase from the previous year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

