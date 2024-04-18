London, Ont. police officer charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty London police officer was arrested and charged with impaired driving on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m., the officer was driving in the area of Highway 401 westbound and Wonderland Road, when he was pulled over by the OPP. An OPP officer investigated him for impaired driving.

Const. Darryl Horan, 35, of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and is expected to appear in London court on June 4. He was released on conditions.

Horan has been with the police force for 12 years. London police say he has been assigned to administrative duties.