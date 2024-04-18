Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police officer charged with impaired driving

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
A line is forming outside a London, Ont., courthouse where the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to be heard today. A police car drives by London Police headquarters in London, Ont., Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins. View image in full screen
A line is forming outside a London, Ont., courthouse where the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to be heard today. A police car drives by London Police headquarters in London, Ont., Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins. Geoff Robins
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An off-duty London police officer was arrested and charged with impaired driving on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m., the officer was driving in the area of Highway 401 westbound and Wonderland Road, when he was pulled over by the OPP. An OPP officer investigated him for impaired driving.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Const. Darryl Horan, 35, of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and is expected to appear in London court on June 4. He was released on conditions.

Trending Now

Horan has been with the police force for 12 years. London police say he has been assigned to administrative duties.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices