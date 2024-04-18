Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Brad Jacobs leaves Team Carruthers, joins former Bottcher teammates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 10:04 am
2 min read
Team Manitoba-Carruthers skip Brad Jacobs calls out to the sweepers while playing Yukon during the Brier, in Regina, Thursday, March 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Team Manitoba-Carruthers skip Brad Jacobs calls out to the sweepers while playing Yukon during the Brier, in Regina, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Veteran skip Brad Jacobs’s time as a free agent didn’t last long.

Jacobs is joining third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert for next season — former teammates of Brendan Bottcher who are based in Alberta. Kennedy made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening.

“Looking forward to playing with a familiar face!” Kennedy said as part of his announcement that Jacobs would be joining the team.

“Me too Marc! Excited for the new challenge,” Jacobs said in response.

Click to play video: 'Curler Marc Kennedy on 2018 Winter Olympics'
Curler Marc Kennedy on 2018 Winter Olympics

Jacobs and Kennedy played together from 2019-22 and won three consecutive Grand Slam titles in their first season as teammates.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes after Jacobs announced earlier Wednesday that he was parting ways with Reid Carruthers and his Manitoba-based curling team. It also comes a day after Edmonton’s Bottcher parted ways with his team after a two-year run.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Jacobs joined the team based near Winnipeg, which also includes second Derek Samagalski and lead Connor Njegovan, midway through the 2022-23 season as a replacement for former third Jason Gunnlaugson.

He became a permanent member of the team this season and took over as skip when he swapped roles with Carruthers in December.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to part ways with Reid, Derek, Connor and (coach Rob Meakin),” Jacobs said in a statement on social media. “It is never easy nor enjoyable to make these tough decisions.

Trending Now

“They welcomed me with open arms, treated me like family, were incredible teammates and friends.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They welcomed me with open arms, treated me like family, were incredible teammates and friends."

Team Carruthers appeared in the Canadian men’s championship in February after winning Manitoba’s provincial playdown. The squad most recently finished 2-3 and out of the playoffs at last week’s season-ending Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship.

Click to play video: 'Viterra Championship Preview'
Viterra Championship Preview

“Brad was a huge part in our team’s success, including representing Manitoba at the 2024 Brier, and we wish him all the best in the future,” Team Carruthers said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacobs won the 2013 Brier and 2014 Olympic men’s curling gold medal with a team based out of his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., before stepping away from the sport in March 2020.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices