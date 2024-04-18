Menu

Economy

Montreal-based Lion Electric cuts about 120 jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
The move comes after the company announced that it was cutting more than 100 employees in February and 150 workers in November last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
The move comes after the company announced that it was cutting more than 100 employees in February and 150 workers in November last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
The Lion Electric Co. says it’s cutting about 120 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs.

The Montreal-based maker of electric trucks and buses says the cuts are mostly Canadian employees in overhead and product development roles.

The move comes after the company announced that it was cutting more than 100 employees in February and 150 workers in November last year.

Lion Electric says it will have approximately 1,150 employees, after the cuts.

The company says it is also moving to reduce costs in areas such as third-party inventory logistics, lease expenses, consulting, product development and professional fees.

Lion Electric says the job cuts and cost reductions announced Thursday combined with the announcements in November 2023 and February this year are expected to result in annualized savings of about $40 million.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

