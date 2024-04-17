Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2024 SUMA wraps up with Sask. MLAs facing questions about provincial concerns

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 7:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '2024 SUMA wraps up with Sask. MLAs facing questions about provincial concerns'
2024 SUMA wraps up with Sask. MLAs facing questions about provincial concerns
On the final day of the SUMA convention, provincial ministers took the stage where questions were thrown at them on their recent decisions and the province's plans for the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On the final day of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention, provincial ministers took the stage where questions were thrown at them on their recent decisions and the province’s plans for the future.

As part of the bear pit session, hundreds of community leaders and members were in attendance to bring their concerns forward to the government.

Strasbourg mayor Kelvin Schapansky asked about infrastructure funding, focusing on emergency services.

“I asked if we could get some funding for the purchase of fire equipment and the building of fire halls because small municipalities just don’t have the money or the means to do that,” Schapansky said.

According to the Fire Chiefs of Saskatchewan, 38 communities in the next five years will need a fire hall as equipment becomes unserviceable.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Schapansky posed his questions to Saskatchewan government relations minister Don McMorris. McMorris outlined that funding for these types of projects comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which provides more than $900 million in federal funding for all types of Saskatchewan infrastructure projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Schapansky was asked if he was satisfied with the answer from Minister McMorris and said: “To be honest, no. It’s kind of typical of what we have heard before. We need to go further than that.”

Others questioned the province’s response to mental health and addictions, including the elimination of funding for harm reduction services to provide drug tools.

Trending Now

“What are you going to do to build capacity for addictions, treatment and support for rural communities?” one audience member asked.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod said the province is working to add 500 more addiction treatment spaces.

“We are expanding those spaces across the entire province and across the continuum of care,” McLeod said. “Some of those spaces would be for detox, in person treatment, some would be virtual, some would be transitional living spaces.”

McMorris said people’s concerns on many issues throughout the bear pit were heard.

“We have MLA’s in every party of the province that are in touch with communities on a regular basis but to have it all kind of come together in one room was valuable,” McMorris said on SUMA.

The 2025 SUMA convention is expected to be held in Saskatoon.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices