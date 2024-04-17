NDP Leader Marit Stiles to host town hall in Wilmot on farmland expropriation

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles will be in Wilmot on Friday night as part of a town hall on the hotly-debated farmland purchase that is currently being negotiated.

“Since last August, government officials have put into play the expropriation of 770 hectares of farmland for industrial development without public consultation,” the invite from the NDP says. “To date, there are no clear answers on how rezoning will affect water resources for this area.”

While the NDP is comparing the potential real estate deal to the Greenbelt Scandal, it is Waterloo Region that is looking to purchase 770 acres of mostly farmland in Wilmot, in an area mostly surrounded by Wilmot Centre, Nafziger Road, Highway 7-8 and Bleams Road.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener last week for a press conference on housing and was asked about the potential deal.

He gave his full approval to the potential purchase while also providing some information about it.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford said that Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli sent out forms to municipalities asking them to assemble land packages.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I think it was about a year ago and saying, ‘If you want to assemble land, we’ll be there for you,’” the premier said. “And if you don’t, I understand that, but we’re trying to do it across the province, and anyone who assembles it, we’re pretty confident, companies are going to come and put a facility there, employ people, stir economic development, create great jobs and just help the economy.”

The region then released a statement which said it has had to turn aside a number of inquiries over the past couple of years from companies seeking a large parcel of land to develop.

“Since 2021, Waterloo Region has received numerous inquiries seeking large-scale parcels for development which Waterloo Region was unable to accommodate, leading to that investment and thousands of well-paying, secure jobs going to other communities,” a statement read. “We have heard from the business community that this is critical to being competitive.”

It went on to say that the land that will be expropriated will offer a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity that will result in “billions of dollars of investment, thousands of jobs, and increased tax revenue.”

“It is a competitive site that will attract international investment,” the region said. “It is excellently suited for future development and investment given the proximity to arterial transportation and existing infrastructure, and the connection to Waterloo Region’s skilled workforce.”

Story continues below advertisement

The region says it will continue to keep the details of the land purchase confidential.

“We are confident that we can reach fair, amicable agreements with the landowners involved,” it said.

In March, Alfred Lowrick represented a group of the landowners when speaking to Wilmot council last month as they sought answers about the deal.

He told council that residents had been approached by an agent representing the region and given seven days to accept an offer for their land or have it expropriated.

“Many of these people are long-term farming families located in the area due to the high quality of farmland and reassurances that lands like this, far from existing urban centres, would not face development pressures,” he said. “To say they were distraught and devastated is an understatement. What is worse is that this all came as a surprise to all of us — no formal notifications, meetings and consultations.”