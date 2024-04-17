Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wet heavy snow in Sask. part of ‘volatile’ April weather, Environment Canada

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Snow dumped across large parts of Saskatchewan Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Snow dumped across large parts of Saskatchewan Tuesday night. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many communities in Saskatchewan woke up Wednesday to a dump of snow.

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada said the storm for the most part hit the heaviest last night and early in the morning, adding that it is already starting to leave.

“The bulk of the snow, when it was falling, has already fallen,” Lang said.

Click to play video: 'Snow to hammer province: April 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook'
Snow to hammer province: April 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook

She said areas like Nipawin, Hudson Bay, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House and the Lakeland area probably got hit the hardest.

Story continues below advertisement

Lang said that because the snow is so heavy and wet it’s hard to get a measurement on how much has fallen.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She said in some cases this is referred to as “heart attack snow,” adding that because it’s so heavy people can struggle when shovelling it.

She said there are still some bands of snow kicking around Saskatchewan and noted that winds are gusting as fast as 80 kilometres an hour.

“It’s making for some real tricky driving conditions.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire'
Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire
Trending Now

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline notes that winter driving conditions are expected for large swaths of the province.

Lang said southern parts of the province missed out on a lot of the moisture that hit Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

She described the weather in Saskatchewan during the month of April so far as “volatile.”

“Big swings in temperature. You can go from quite warm like we saw on the weekend to quite cold like we’re seeing right now with temperatures falling below the freezing mark.”

Lang noted that snowstorms in April are common.

When asked if Saskatchewan was done with snow after this dump, Lang only had one thing to say.

“Never say never.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices