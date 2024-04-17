Wet heavy snow in Sask. part of ‘volatile’ April weather, Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Many communities in Saskatchewan woke up Wednesday to a dump of snow.

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada said the storm for the most part hit the heaviest last night and early in the morning, adding that it is already starting to leave.

“The bulk of the snow, when it was falling, has already fallen,” Lang said.

She said areas like Nipawin, Hudson Bay, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House and the Lakeland area probably got hit the hardest.

Lang said that because the snow is so heavy and wet it’s hard to get a measurement on how much has fallen.

She said in some cases this is referred to as “heart attack snow,” adding that because it’s so heavy people can struggle when shovelling it.

She said there are still some bands of snow kicking around Saskatchewan and noted that winds are gusting as fast as 80 kilometres an hour.

“It’s making for some real tricky driving conditions.”

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline notes that winter driving conditions are expected for large swaths of the province.

Lang said southern parts of the province missed out on a lot of the moisture that hit Saskatchewan.

She described the weather in Saskatchewan during the month of April so far as “volatile.”

“Big swings in temperature. You can go from quite warm like we saw on the weekend to quite cold like we’re seeing right now with temperatures falling below the freezing mark.”

Lang noted that snowstorms in April are common.

When asked if Saskatchewan was done with snow after this dump, Lang only had one thing to say.

“Never say never.”