Edmonton Humane Society shifts to walk-in adoption process to quickly find pets their forever homes

In an effort to find more animals their forever home more quickly, the Edmonton Humane Society is changing the way it adopts out pets.

Starting this Friday, the EHS will be moving to a walk-in, in-person adoption process. Previously, the society’s adoption process was done through an online appointment-based approach.

“We expect that the adoption process will become more efficient and we’re going to help more pets find homes more quickly,” Dr. Ted Purcell with the EHS said.

The EHS hopes this process will potentially lead to animals being taken home on the same day they’re adopted.

“We hope to find many pets more homes,” Purcell said.

In conjunction with the change in the adoption process, the EHS is launching “Spring Them Home” adoption days on Friday.

The event runs from April 19 to April 28. During this time, adoption fees will be discounted. In addition, Purcell said fees will be reduced for training classes for dogs adopted during this event, if the classes are booked within six months of adoption.

Purcell expects to see more people coming through the doors of the humane society during the adoption event, so people are encouraged to come out as early as possible as adoptions are done on a first-come, first-served basis.

One of the pups currently up for adoption is four-month-old Ross. He’s a neutered large breed cross, who came into the humane society with his littermates in March.

“Initially shy when he meets new people, but quickly warms up with patience and some tasty treats,” Purcell said, adding he’s a “cuddle bug” once he warms up.

View image in full screen Four-month-old Ross is up for adoption at the Edmonton Humane Society. Courtesy / EHS

One of Ross’s favourite pastimes is playing with dog toys, including stuffies and balls. Because he grew up with so many siblings, Purcell believes Ross would do well in a home with other dogs.

The humane society is currently working with Ross on his walking skills.

“He’s a loyal, loving companion who can’t wait to find a home,” Purcell said.

