Nova Scotia opens first long-term care home serving Mi’kmaq seniors

Nova Scotia is opening the first long-term care facility in a First Nations community in the province.
An opening ceremony for the 48-room facility was held today in the Cape Breton Mi’kmaq community of Eskasoni.
The care home is named Kiknu (Gig-new), a Mi’kmaq word meaning “our home,” and will offer culturally responsive services to Mi’kmaq seniors from across the province.
Its design and care-management plan were guided by discussions with Eskasoni elders.
The new home is owned by the First Nation, which will partner with private long-term care provider Shannex to operate the facility.
Ottawa contributed $19.6 million and the province $11.6 million for the construction of the facility, whose residents are scheduled to begin moving in April 23.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.
- ‘Bacterial vampirism’: Deadly pathogens attracted to human blood, study finds
- Budget 2024: Liberals look to offset drug plan cost with higher smoking, vaping taxes
- Landmark smoking ban that would phase out sales passes U.K. parliament
- Preventing future pandemics goal of new U.S. partnership with 50 countries
Comments