Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia opens first long-term care home serving Mi’kmaq seniors

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, third from left, takes part in a prayer and greeting ceremony before touring the long-term care facility Kiknu being built in Eskasoni First Nation on Cape Breton Island, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, third from left, takes part in a prayer and greeting ceremony before touring the long-term care facility Kiknu being built in Eskasoni First Nation on Cape Breton Island, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia is opening the first long-term care facility in a First Nations community in the province.

An opening ceremony for the 48-room facility was held today in the Cape Breton Mi’kmaq community of Eskasoni.

The care home is named Kiknu (Gig-new), a Mi’kmaq word meaning “our home,” and will offer culturally responsive services to Mi’kmaq seniors from across the province.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Its design and care-management plan were guided by discussions with Eskasoni elders.

The new home is owned by the First Nation, which will partner with private long-term care provider Shannex to operate the facility.

Trending Now

Ottawa contributed $19.6 million and the province $11.6 million for the construction of the facility, whose residents are scheduled to begin moving in April 23.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices