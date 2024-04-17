Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 17

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Live print studio showcased at Remai Modern'
Live print studio showcased at Remai Modern
Jillian Ross, a collaborative master printer, talks about an exhibition at Remai Modern that is showcasing print making.
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Grass fires, upcoming design trends and a live print studio.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire

Saskatoon’s acting fire chief Anthony Tataryn spoke about the dry weather and fire potential this spring.

He said moisture is needed and parks need to green up.

Tataryn talked about the tools available to the fire department to address grass fires.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire'
Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire

Metric Design discusses upcoming trends

Karen Palibroda with Metric Design spoke about some of the trendy designs seen today.

She spoke about minimalist design, describing it as “quiet luxury.”

Palibroda also talked about the more bold, colourful designs focusing on self expression.

Click to play video: 'Metric Design discusses upcoming trends'
Metric Design discusses upcoming trends
Live print studio showcased at Remai Modern

Jillian Ross, a collaborative master printer, talked about an exhibition at Remai Modern that is showcasing print making.

She said the focus is on two artists.

Ross said people are invited into the studio to ask questions about the process as well as the artists.

Click to play video: 'Live print studio showcased at Remai Modern'
Live print studio showcased at Remai Modern
