Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 17

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Grass fires, upcoming design trends and a live print studio.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire

Saskatoon’s acting fire chief Anthony Tataryn spoke about the dry weather and fire potential this spring.

He said moisture is needed and parks need to green up.

Tataryn talked about the tools available to the fire department to address grass fires.

4:10 Saskatoon Fire Department discusses dry weather and fire

Metric Design discusses upcoming trends

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Karen Palibroda with Metric Design spoke about some of the trendy designs seen today.

Story continues below advertisement

She spoke about minimalist design, describing it as “quiet luxury.”

Palibroda also talked about the more bold, colourful designs focusing on self expression.

4:10 Metric Design discusses upcoming trends

Live print studio showcased at Remai Modern

Jillian Ross, a collaborative master printer, talked about an exhibition at Remai Modern that is showcasing print making.

She said the focus is on two artists.

Ross said people are invited into the studio to ask questions about the process as well as the artists.