Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating incident in Lake Country; public asked to avoid area

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
An armed police officer at an incident in Lake Country, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
An armed police officer at an incident in Lake Country, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police tactical unit was deployed to Lake Country on Tuesday, but RCMP say there’s no danger to the public.

Callers to Global News say the action began in the afternoon, with plainclothes officers and emergency response team members gathered in the Copperhill Road area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say they are investigating and are asking individuals to stay away from the area for the time being.

Trending Now

They added that more information will be released.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices