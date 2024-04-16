Police investigating incident in Lake Country; public asked to avoid area

Send this page to someone via email

A police tactical unit was deployed to Lake Country on Tuesday, but RCMP say there’s no danger to the public.

Callers to Global News say the action began in the afternoon, with plainclothes officers and emergency response team members gathered in the Copperhill Road area.

Police say they are investigating and are asking individuals to stay away from the area for the time being.

They added that more information will be released.