Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water-filling station begins operating in Township of South Frontenac

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
A fill water station is up and running in Sydenham, Ontario, for residents of the Township of South Frontenac. View image in full screen
A fill water station is up and running in Sydenham, Ontario, for residents of the Township of South Frontenac. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s an addition to the Township of South Frontenac with the community welcoming a new water fill station.

The station began operating earlier this week, nearly four years after the idea first floated through municipal council. According to Troy Dunlop, municipal manager of engineering and capital projects, the cost of installing the station — along with additional electrical and plumbing work — totalled around $80,000.

“We’re very happy to be able to offer this service,” he said in a media release. “We know there are many residents, businesses, and farmers who would like access to bulk potable water, whether it’s for home or farm use.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This new bulk water station will allow them to access safe potable water seven days a week.”

The station is located at 4252 Stage Coach Rd. in Sydenham, Ont. For residents looking to access it, a fob device can be purchased from the municipality. The cost of purchasing the potable water is around $2.25 per cubic metre.

Story continues below advertisement

The station will also operate daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For Mayor Ron Vandewal, such access to water can be resourceful in cases of emergencies.

Trending Now

“The talk was (what) if we created something like this where it is a safe product (and) it’s clean water…,” he said, speaking to Global News. “That’s how we started the process and that’s why we are here today.”

Click to play video: 'Volunteer drivers in Sydenham making a huge difference'
Volunteer drivers in Sydenham making a huge difference
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices