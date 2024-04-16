Water-filling station begins operating in Township of South Frontenac

Send this page to someone via email

There’s an addition to the Township of South Frontenac with the community welcoming a new water fill station.

The station began operating earlier this week, nearly four years after the idea first floated through municipal council. According to Troy Dunlop, municipal manager of engineering and capital projects, the cost of installing the station — along with additional electrical and plumbing work — totalled around $80,000.

“We’re very happy to be able to offer this service,” he said in a media release. “We know there are many residents, businesses, and farmers who would like access to bulk potable water, whether it’s for home or farm use.

“This new bulk water station will allow them to access safe potable water seven days a week.”

The station is located at 4252 Stage Coach Rd. in Sydenham, Ont. For residents looking to access it, a fob device can be purchased from the municipality. The cost of purchasing the potable water is around $2.25 per cubic metre.

The station will also operate daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For Mayor Ron Vandewal, such access to water can be resourceful in cases of emergencies.

“The talk was (what) if we created something like this where it is a safe product (and) it’s clean water…,” he said, speaking to Global News. “That’s how we started the process and that’s why we are here today.”