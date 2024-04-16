Menu

Canada

Kelowna to host Canadian Country Music Awards in 2025

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Brett Kissel performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton in 2018. View image in full screen
Brett Kissel performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton in 2018. Peter Power / The Canadian Press
Get ready to two-step, B.C.: The Canadian Country Music Awards are coming to the Okanagan.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced that Kelowna will host Country Music Week in September 2025.

According to the CCMA, this will be the third time Country Music Week will be hosted in B.C., but the first time in the Okanagan.

“Kelowna’s blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and hospitality makes it the perfect setting for this prestigious event,” CCMA president Amy Jeninga said.

“The city’s unique charm, complemented by its urban energy, will showcase the best in Canadian country music.”

Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, said the city is excited to host next year’s event.

“The city’s country music scene is a vibrant part of our community, and we look forward to showcasing our thriving cultural scene, and world-class hospitality while welcoming some of Canada’s most talented country artists.”

Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne said having the nation’s biggest country music stars in the area will “bring major economic impact to the Okanagan Valley, driving value to our local accommodations, businesses and community.”

