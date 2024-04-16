E-scooters hit streets of Saskatoon as part of city pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

E-scooters are back in Saskatoon as Neuron sets up its second year in the city as part of a pilot program.

Neuron said it is offering riders a city-specific online training course to help refresh residents on the road rules for e-scooters and is offering free credits.

The pilot project in the city started in May 2023 and 100,000 kilometres were logged within the first month.

“Saskatoon has been an excellent City for Neuron’s safety first e-scooters and we are excited to be back on the streets for another year. Residents and visitors are not only exploring the City, but using Neuron to visit local businesses and attractions,” Ankush Karwal, general manager with Neuron Mobility Canada, said.

1:50 E-scooters now available in downtown Saskatoon

Looking at the demographic of e-scooter riders, 45 per cent of them were 16- to 24-year-olds, about 27 per cent were in the age range of 25 to 34, roughly 18 per cent were 35- to 44-year-olds, and the remaining 10 per cent were 45 or older.

Neuron also listed some safety tips for riders taking to the streets of Saskatoon: