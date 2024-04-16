Menu

Canada

E-scooters hit streets of Saskatoon as part of city pilot project

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
E-scooters have returned to Saskatoon. View image in full screen
E-scooters have returned to Saskatoon. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
E-scooters are back in Saskatoon as Neuron sets up its second year in the city as part of a pilot program.

Neuron said it is offering riders a city-specific online training course to help refresh residents on the road rules for e-scooters and is offering free credits.

The pilot project in the city started in May 2023 and 100,000 kilometres were logged within the first month.

“Saskatoon has been an excellent City for Neuron’s safety first e-scooters and we are excited to be back on the streets for another year. Residents and visitors are not only exploring the City, but using Neuron to visit local businesses and attractions,” Ankush Karwal, general manager with Neuron Mobility Canada, said.

Looking at the demographic of e-scooter riders, 45 per cent of them were 16- to 24-year-olds, about 27 per cent were in the age range of 25 to 34, roughly 18 per cent were 35- to 44-year-olds, and the remaining 10 per cent were 45 or older.

Neuron also listed some safety tips for riders taking to the streets of Saskatoon:

  • In Saskatoon riders must be 16 years old and above.
  • Those under 18 need consent from a parent or a legal guardian.
  • Helmets are mandatory for all riders.
  • E-scooters can be ridden on bike lanes, multi-use trails, pathways and streets with a speed of 50 kilometres per hour or lower. Always stay as far right as is safe.
  • Riding on sidewalks is not permitted.
  • One rider per e-scooter and no tandem riding. Do not ride with children.
  • Always keep a safe distance from and give way to pedestrians and mobility devices such as wheelchairs.
  • Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or other substances.
  • Be aware and remove earphones.
  • Follow local parking guidelines.
