Alliston, Ont. mom able to buy a home after $1M lottery win

An Alliston, Ont., mom is turning her big lotto win into keys for a new house after discovering she had the winning ticket last month.

Ontario Lottery Gaming Corp. says Julie Esson, 55, of Alliston, matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 6, Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.

The 55-year-old says she has been a regular lottery player for about 35 years and always adds Encore to her tickets.

“I went into the store and used the ticket checker. I was shocked when I saw $1 million come up,” she told staff at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto when she went to pick up her winnings.

The mother of one says her legs were shaking when she showed her parents the ticket and how much she won.

“It was overwhelming,” she said.

Julie says she plans to purchase a home and take her family on a trip.