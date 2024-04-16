Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alliston, Ont. mom able to buy a home after $1M lottery win

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
Related: Canada could see Lotto 6/49 award its largest-ever jackpot on Wednesday night as its Gold Ball draw is guaranteed to be awarded after weeks since it was first put in place, with $68 million up for grabs. Sean Previl reports on what steps Canadians should take and what you should know if you're lucky enough to see that big cash windfall. – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alliston, Ont., mom is turning her big lotto win into keys for a new house after discovering she had the winning ticket last month.

Ontario Lottery Gaming Corp. says Julie Esson, 55, of Alliston, matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 6, Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.

The 55-year-old says she has been a regular lottery player for about 35 years and always adds Encore to her tickets.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I went into the store and used the ticket checker. I was shocked when I saw $1 million come up,” she told staff at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto when she went to pick up her winnings.

The mother of one says her legs were shaking when she showed her parents the ticket and how much she won.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was overwhelming,” she said.

Julie says she plans to purchase a home and take her family on a trip.

Julie Esson of Alliston won $1 milllion. View image in full screen
Julie Esson of Alliston won $1 milllion. Supplied by OLG
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices