Share



Crime

Winnipeg man shot through door when trying to visit friend, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Three people in their 20s are behind bars after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the hospital early Monday morning, where they learned the 56-year-old victim had gone to a William Avenue home to visit a friend, but was shot through the door when he arrived.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene, police said, while a third suspect remained in the house until he eventually exited and was also taken into custody.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A search of the house turned up a modified rifle, as well as magazine with ammo.

The trio are facing a number of charges, ranging from discharging a prohibited firearm with intent to assault with a weapon to probation violations.

Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
