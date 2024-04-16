Winnipeg man shot through door when trying to visit friend, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people in their 20s are behind bars after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the hospital early Monday morning, where they learned the 56-year-old victim had gone to a William Avenue home to visit a friend, but was shot through the door when he arrived.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene, police said, while a third suspect remained in the house until he eventually exited and was also taken into custody.

A search of the house turned up a modified rifle, as well as magazine with ammo.

The trio are facing a number of charges, ranging from discharging a prohibited firearm with intent to assault with a weapon to probation violations.