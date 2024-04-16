Menu

Canada

Woman found in basement is Saskatoon’s 7th homicide of 2024: police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
Melissa Duquette was found in the basement of a residence in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West late Monday morning, according to police. . View image in full screen
Melissa Duquette was found in the basement of a residence in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West late Monday morning, according to police. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Saskatoon police said a 24-year-old woman was the victim of the city’s seventh homicide on 2024 Monday.

Melissa Duquette was found in the basement of a residence in the 3200 block of 33rd Street West on Monday morning, according to police.

Police were called to after someone noticed that a door had been left open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

