Canada

Saskatoon landfill work could stir up some smells

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon's landfill work could create some smells in the surrounding area. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's landfill work could create some smells in the surrounding area. City of Saskatoon
Work at Saskatoon’s landfill could result in some odours wafting into the surrounding area temporarily.

The city of Saskatoon said new landfill gas wells and piping are being installed to collect more methane from the waste.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Air quality won’t be impacted and the city said there will not be health risks to residents.

The construction is set to begin this week and last for six weeks.

The city said this landfill gas collection and power generation system reduces greenhouse gas emissions and generates roughly $1.3 million for the city each year from the sale of power to SaskPower.

