Saskatoon residents can apply for energy upgrade, installation loans in May

The city of Saskatoon said it will be accepting new applications for its home energy loan program on May 1.

The program offers low-interest loans to single-family homeowners so they can do energy efficiency upgrades or renewable energy installation that are repayable through their property taxes.

A city release said everyone on the waitlist from 2023 has been processed and there is room for 30 to 50 new applicants for loans between $1,000 and $60,000.

“We have calculated a reduction of 260 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year from renovations completed through the first batch of loans,” said Amber Weckworth, manager of climate, strategy, and data for the City of Saskatoon.

She said 105 homes have been upgraded.

“Reducing barriers for energy upgrades, lowering emissions, supporting local employment and businesses, and reducing utility costs are benefits that this program provides for the community that support broader goals set out by city council.”

Some of the eligible upgrades includes replacing windows, doors or heating and cooling equipment, adding insulation to the home, replacing toilets and faucets with low-flow options and installing solar panels.

The city said the loans are tied to the property, not to the person. The property taxes must in good standing and no additional credit checks are needed.