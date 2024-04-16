Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 16

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former NHL player teams up with addictions recovery center'
Former NHL player teams up with addictions recovery center
Tanner Perratt of Possibilities Recovery Center spoke about the value of sharing stories, saying it raises awareness and helps people learn.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The correlation between hormone health and allergies and a fundraiser for mental health.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The connection between allergies and hormone health

Jaqui Fleury, a naturopathic doctor, said some people are very sensitive to the pollen and mould released at this time of year.

Fleury said in some cases allergies can be a sign to support your gut health.

She said focusing on certain foods can help benefit your immune system and hormone health.

Click to play video: 'The connection between allergies and hormone health'
The connection between allergies and hormone health

Former NHLer teams up with Possibilities Recovery Center

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player, is working with Possibilities Recovery Center for a fundraiser to support a youth connections program.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kennedy said recovery has been a big part of his life, adding that he’ll also be delving into topics around child abuse and trauma.

Tanner Perratt from the Possibilities Recovery Center spoke about the value of sharing stories, saying it raises awareness and helps people learn.

Click to play video: 'Former NHL player teams up with addictions recovery center'
Former NHL player teams up with addictions recovery center
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices