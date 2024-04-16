Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 16

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The correlation between hormone health and allergies and a fundraiser for mental health.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The connection between allergies and hormone health

Jaqui Fleury, a naturopathic doctor, said some people are very sensitive to the pollen and mould released at this time of year.

Fleury said in some cases allergies can be a sign to support your gut health.

She said focusing on certain foods can help benefit your immune system and hormone health.

3:53 The connection between allergies and hormone health

Former NHLer teams up with Possibilities Recovery Center

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player, is working with Possibilities Recovery Center for a fundraiser to support a youth connections program.

Story continues below advertisement

Kennedy said recovery has been a big part of his life, adding that he’ll also be delving into topics around child abuse and trauma.

Tanner Perratt from the Possibilities Recovery Center spoke about the value of sharing stories, saying it raises awareness and helps people learn.