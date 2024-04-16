2 dead following 3-vehicle collision in Wellington County

Wellington County OPP say two people died in a double collision near Drayton.
Four others were taken to hospital, including one to a trauma centre.
Emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Twelfth Line and Sideroad 16 on Sunday evening, following a collision involving a white coupe, a silver minivan and a red pick-up truck hauling a trailer.
Police said an 18-year-old man from Mount Forrest was behind the wheel of the coupe and a 44-year-old woman from Alma was a passenger in the pickup.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said a 13-year-old passenger in the pickup was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Three others in the truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Three people in the minivan didn’t need medical attention.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
Comments