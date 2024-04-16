Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

2 dead following 3-vehicle collision in Wellington County

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 16, 2024 7:58 am
1 min read
A three-vehicle collision near Drayton has claimed the lives two people. Wellington County OPP say four others were taken to hospital, including one to a trauma centre. View image in full screen
A three-vehicle collision near Drayton has claimed the lives two people. Wellington County OPP say four others were taken to hospital, including one to a trauma centre. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Wellington County OPP say two people died in a double collision near Drayton.

Four others were taken to hospital, including one to a trauma centre.

Emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Twelfth Line and Sideroad 16 on Sunday evening, following a collision involving a white coupe, a silver minivan and a red pick-up truck hauling a trailer.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said an 18-year-old man from Mount Forrest was behind the wheel of the coupe and a 44-year-old woman from Alma was a passenger in the pickup.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

Investigators said a 13-year-old passenger in the pickup was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Three others in the truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Three people in the minivan didn’t need medical attention.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

