Canada

Manitoba premier and delegation head to U.S. on trade mission

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 6:13 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at an event in Winnipeg, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at an event in Winnipeg, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and several others are making a trip to the U.S. on a trade mission.

The group, including Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., Gary Doer, provincial ministers and business stakeholders, will visit Washington, D.C., and New York City to meet with partners interested in having, or that already have, an economic relationship with the province.

“Manitoba has a wealth of natural and agricultural resources along with clean energy solutions that makes us a valuable asset to our American trade partners,” Kinew said.

The premier said he will work with members of the Business and Jobs Council to execute the trade mission.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

