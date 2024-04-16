Nova Scotia residents, businesses rejoice as spring weather arrives

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly one month into spring, Nova Scotians can finally breathe a sign of relief because it looks like we won’t have to dig out the shovels again anytime soon.

In fact, Environment and Climate Change climatologist David Phillips says it’s very unlikely.

“I don’t think snow is a risk at all,” he said.

“My sense, especially you look at the map, the forecast for the next month, it shows warmer than normal right across the country.”

Tuesday’s forecast in the Halifax area is calling for a high of 15 C.

Following the warmest winter on record in Canada, Phillips says it was an easy year for spring weather to arrive.

“I always tell when spring arrives. I smell spring. You can smell that earthy kind of smells and you just really know the rebirth season,” he said.

“You see some budding going on, eggs are being laid by ducks and geese.”

Another sure sign spring weather is upon us? Hope for Wildlife animal rehabilitation centre has welcomed their first babies of the season: an orphaned red-tailed American squirrel and a porcupine.

And of course, people are ready to hit the links in droves. Over at Indian Lake Golf Course in Hatchet Lake, N.S., bookings are filling up.

“We now literally cannot keep up with the phone calls and the bookings,” said the golf course’s assistant manager, Doug MacLeod.

“For (Tuesday), since the weather already looked about 16 degrees here and sunny, we could easily book people on another course if we had another nine holes. We’ve had so many requests and calls for bookings because there’s simply none available to book online.”

Meanwhile, the owner of an athletic store on Quinpool Road in Halifax says business has picked up over the last month.

“The staff notice it every day because it’s hard to get some other things done,” said Dean Cheverie of Aerobics First.

“It’s great to see because people are into movement. They’re into activities, they’re into events, they’re into community runs, community walks, whatever it is. People are excited to get outside, so it’s great to see.”

While Philips says you’re probably in the clear to get your winter tires off, Maritimers may want to hold of on other springtime activities — for now .

“We’re still going to have some frost, so don’t be gardening quite yet,” he added.

View image in full screen A pair of geese enjoy the spring weather at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth, N.S. on April 15, 2024. Alex Cooke/Global News

— with a file from Global News’ Rebecca Lau