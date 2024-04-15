Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation authorities have issued a flood watch for the Trent-Severn Waterway within the geographical jurisdiction of Otonabee Conservation based in Peterborough, Ont.

The jurisdiction includes the Trent River to Hasting, Rice Lake, Otonabee River, Lake Katchewanooka, Clear Lake, Stony Lake, Lovesick Lake, Lower Buckhorn Lake, Buckhorn Lake, Chemong Lake, and Pigeon Lake.

The flood watch warns that flooding is possible for the Kawartha Lakes from the Tri-Lakes (Buckhorn Lake, Pigeon Lake and Chemong Lake) eastward to the Otonabee River, Rice Lake and Trent River.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Otonabee Conservation says recent frequent widespread rainfall north in the Haliburton/Reservovir Lakes Region has led to rising inflows south to the Trent-Severn Waterway. As a result, the rising water levels “have the potential to induce flooding.”

“Low-lying property owners along the shorelines of the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River, Rice Lake, and Trent River to Hastings are advised to prepare for potential flooding over the next two-week period,” states Gordon Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Flood-vulnerable residents and businesses along the shores of the Otonabee River below Lansdowne Street (Lock 19) are advised to be extra vigilant and prepare for possible flooding. They will experience rising water levels due to both increased flows discharging from the Kawartha Lakes and backwater from a rising Rice Lake.”

The alert encompasses Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The flood watch is in effect until at least Monday, April 29.

Area water level information can be monitored online at: