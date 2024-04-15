Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
A flood watch has been issued for the Peterborough region. View image in full screen
A flood watch has been issued for the Peterborough region. Global Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Conservation authorities have issued a flood watch for the Trent-Severn Waterway within the geographical jurisdiction of Otonabee Conservation based in Peterborough, Ont.

The jurisdiction includes the Trent River to Hasting, Rice Lake, Otonabee River, Lake Katchewanooka, Clear Lake, Stony Lake, Lovesick Lake, Lower Buckhorn Lake, Buckhorn Lake, Chemong Lake, and Pigeon Lake.

The flood watch warns that flooding is possible for the Kawartha Lakes from the Tri-Lakes (Buckhorn Lake, Pigeon Lake and Chemong Lake) eastward to the Otonabee River, Rice Lake and Trent River.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Otonabee Conservation says recent frequent widespread rainfall north in the Haliburton/Reservovir Lakes Region has led to rising inflows south to the Trent-Severn Waterway. As a result, the rising water levels “have the potential to induce flooding.”

“Low-lying property owners along the shorelines of the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River, Rice Lake, and Trent River to Hastings are advised to prepare for potential flooding over the next two-week period,” states Gordon Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Flood-vulnerable residents and businesses along the shores of the Otonabee River below Lansdowne Street (Lock 19) are advised to be extra vigilant and prepare for possible flooding. They will experience rising water levels due to both increased flows discharging from the Kawartha Lakes and backwater from a rising Rice Lake.”

Trending Now

The alert encompasses Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The flood watch is in effect until at least Monday, April 29.

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices