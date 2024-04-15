‘A culture of safety’: Manitoba justice minister announces security rebate

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s justice minister says a rebate to encourage home and business owners to buy security equipment will help build a “culture of safety” throughout the province.

Matt Wiebe said Monday that any purchases made after Sept. 1 of last year are potentially eligible for the $300 rebate, with an application system launching in June.

Security upgrades like security cameras, alarm system equipment, motion detectors and more are eligible for a rebate, although ongoing subscriptions and monthly fees for alarm systems don’t qualify.

“This is just one part of our government’s plan to make communities safer and lower costs for Manitobans,” Wiebe said.

“By taking advantage of this rebate, people can equip their homes with cameras, lights or other security measures and save some money while doing it.”

Applications for the rebate, which was first announced in the province’s 2024 budget, will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

