Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘A culture of safety’: Manitoba justice minister announces security rebate

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Manitoba justice minister Matt Wiebe met with Winnipeg homeowners April 15 to announce a security rebate. View image in full screen
Manitoba justice minister Matt Wiebe met with Winnipeg homeowners April 15 to announce a security rebate. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s justice minister says a rebate to encourage home and business owners to buy security equipment will help build a “culture of safety” throughout the province.

Matt Wiebe said Monday that any purchases made after Sept. 1 of last year are potentially eligible for the $300 rebate, with an application system launching in June.

Security upgrades like security cameras, alarm system equipment, motion detectors and more are eligible for a rebate, although ongoing subscriptions and monthly fees for alarm systems don’t qualify.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This is just one part of our government’s plan to make communities safer and lower costs for Manitobans,” Wiebe said.

“By taking advantage of this rebate, people can equip their homes with cameras, lights or other security measures and save some money while doing it.”

Applications for the rebate, which was first announced in the province’s 2024 budget, will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Province details new homeowners tax credit'
Province details new homeowners tax credit
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices