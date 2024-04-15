Province announces hundreds of new GO train trips but none to Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Green MPP Aislinn Clancy is irked after the province announced hundreds of new GO train trips on Monday but none were for Kitchener.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Milton on Monday morning to announce a 15 per cent increase in weekly trips along the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville lines.

The increase on the Kitchener line will see more trains run between Bramalea and Union stations, according to the province.

“As part of our work to get it done on the largest public transit expansion in North America, our government is adding hundreds of additional GO train trips each week for communities across the GTA,” Ford stated.

Clancy questioned the move by the Ford government as Kitchener has been waiting for promised two-way, all-day GO train service to arrive in the area for a decade.

“How is it that out of the hundreds of trips being added to the weekly GO schedule, none of them are going to bring relief to residents of Kitchener, Georgetown, Acton and Guelph who have been underserved for years?” she asked in a release.

“The time for all-day, two-way go on the Kitchener line was 10 years ago. Already, the GO buses that run between Kitchener and Bramalea are so popular that they regularly fill up and have to leave people behind on the platform.”

The province says the added service between Bramalea and Union stations will see trains run every 30 minutes midday and evenings on weekdays.

In addition, weekend service will increase on the Lakeshore East and West lines, which run between Niagara Falls and Oshawa.

Global News reached out to a spokesperson for the province to see if there were any plans in the works for further trips to Kitchener and Guelph but did not receive a response before publication.