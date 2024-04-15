Saskatchewan midwife regulations changed to broaden scope of service

Send this page to someone via email

Amendments are being made in Saskatchewan to broaden the range of work midwives can do in the province.

The government of Saskatchewan said the amendments brought forward by the Saskatchewan College of Midwives allow midwives to prescribe and administer certain drugs, order X-rays and conduct newborn hearing screenings.

“These amendments allow midwives to provide a greater scope of services, allowing for timely and more accessible care for Saskatchewan residents,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

The province explained that midwives will now be able to prescribe from a category of drugs rather than a specific list, which removes some regulatory barriers.

“Providing women with choice in their reproductive health is important, and strengthening the role of midwives helps ensure women can make those choices with confidence,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said.

“Ensuring midwives can provide more fulsome care for women means greater access for those in communities across the province.”