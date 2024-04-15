Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$500K donated to London’s Health and Homelessness Fund for Change

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
A picture of a large office building with blue skies and the Canada Life sign on top. View image in full screen
The Canada Life building in London, Ont., as seen April 15, 2024. Emily Passfield/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A big donation is a major boost for the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change, which aims to transform homelessness response in London, Ont., this time in honour of Canada Life’s retiring president.

On Monday, a $500,000 donation was announced by Canada Life, IG Wealth Management and Power Corporation of Canada in honour of Jeff Macoun’s more than 40 years with Canada Life. He retired from the company in February.

“Jeff’s commitment to the community has been a cornerstone of his personal values and a hallmark of his leadership at Canada Life,” Canada Life CEO Paul Mahon said in a statement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“With his upcoming retirement, there is no more fitting tribute to his legacy than an investment in a community initiative that he is passionately championing.”

The donation is to the matching campaign, which sees an anonymous London family matching up to $5 million in donations, in addition to the $25 million the family gifted to the London Community Foundation to start the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change, for a total of up to $35 million.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“London Community Foundation is honoured to accept this generous contribution to the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change in recognition of Jeff Macoun’s tremendous tenure at Canada Life,” said Diane Silva, director of philanthropy at the London Community Foundation, in a statement.

“We are grateful for his leadership of the community fundraising committee for the Fund for Change which has raised more than $4.1 million. Jeff selflessly stepped in at a critical time in our fundraising and rallied Londoners from all walks of life to support the vital cause of ending the health and homelessness crisis.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices