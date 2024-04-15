Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 15

See more sharing options

Financial literacy workshops, 911 dispatcher work, homelessness in Saskatoon and volunteering.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan discusses financial literacy

Jocelyn Hofmann with Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan said they offer free literacy and skill development workshops.

Hofmann said they helped more than 400 people last year with tax and budget information, as well as money management workshops.

She said they help several communities around the province with more than 117 facilitators in Saskatchewan.

3:33 Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan discusses financial literacy

Medavie Health Services West highlights dispatcher work

Pamela with Medavie Health Services West gave a look behind the scenes at 911 dispatcher work.

She said there are more than 40 staff members in communications who answer calls for 41 ambulance services in Saskatchewan.

She spoke about the training and work involved in being a dispatcher, adding that call volume has increased.

3:32 Medavie Health Services West highlights dispatcher work

Coun. Cynthia Block discusses homelessness crisis in Saskatoon

Saskatoon city councillor Cynthia Block spoke about the accelerating crisis around homelessness in the city.

Block said this is a problem that is going to take everyone to solve.

She said this is a complex community issue that she feels can’t be resolved by a single level of government.

3:55 Coun. Cynthia Block discusses homelessness crisis in Saskatoon

Volunteer Canada talks about the importance of supporting communities

Megan Conway, president and CEO of Volunteer Canada, said volunteers are the backbone of every community.

Conway said volunteers show up in several parts of our lives and enrich them.

She said volunteers help make communities healthy, inclusive and resilient.