Weather

Cooler temperatures, snow and rain on the way for parts of Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 10:55 am
2 min read
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements in place Monday, April 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements in place Monday, April 15, 2024. Global News
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in place for much of the southern half of Alberta as snow, rain and cooler temperatures are on the way.

Snowfall warnings were issued early Monday morning for areas of central Alberta stretching from Yellowhead County near Cadomin and Robb, Alta., down south all the way to the United States border. Affected areas include Banff National Park, Crowsnest Pass, Canmore, Nordegg and Okotoks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said snow is expected to begin Monday evening and taper off by Wednesday morning for most areas. Snowfall totals between 10 and 20 centimetres are expected.

The weather agency said areas near the American border will see snow intensify on Tuesday. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, ECCC said in its warning.

Special weather statements were also issued Monday morning for much of southern Alberta.

After a stretch of above-average spring temperatures, a cold front is on its way. Starting Monday afternoon, a cold front will move in, bringing with it rain and snow.

Precipitation will start as rain before changing to snow. ECCC said the transition from rain to snow will start Monday evening north of the Calgary area, and overnight closer to Calgary.

Areas closer to the American and Saskatchewan borders will see rain for a longer period of time, before it turns to snow on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to hover just above zero. Total precipitation accumulations will vary depending on the area, but ECCC said snowfall totals could reach five to 10 centimetres by Wednesday morning in some areas.

Both Calgary and Lethbridge were under the special weather statement on Monday morning.

For the latest information on weather warnings, visit the ECCC website.

For the latest on road conditions throughout Alberta, follow 511.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP urge drivers to prepare for snowy conditions this Easter long weekend'
Alberta RCMP urge drivers to prepare for snowy conditions this Easter long weekend
More on Calgary
