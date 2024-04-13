N.S. man dead after car collides with tractor trailer in Kings County: RCMP

See more sharing options

A 48-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer occurred in Kings County, N.S., on Thursday evening.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP said first responders were called to a head-on collision on Riverside Drive in Cambridge, near the town of Kentville, at about 7:56 p.m.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a tractor trailer and a Honda CRV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided,” police said in a statement.

Kings District RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in #Cambridge. https://t.co/ur3tGjZ5j1 pic.twitter.com/uQLLAJLNWx — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 12, 2024

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man from Kentville, died at the scene. The individual operating the tractor trailer, a 29-year-old New Glasgow man, did not suffer physical injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.