Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. man dead after car collides with tractor trailer in Kings County: RCMP

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
A photo of blurred police siren lights at night. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP said first responders were called to a head-on collision on Riverside Drive in Cambridge, near the town of Kentville, at about 7:56 p.m. on Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 48-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer occurred in Kings County, N.S., on Thursday evening.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP said first responders were called to a head-on collision on Riverside Drive in Cambridge, near the town of Kentville, at about 7:56 p.m.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a tractor trailer and a Honda CRV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided,” police said in a statement.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man from Kentville, died at the scene. The individual operating the tractor trailer, a 29-year-old New Glasgow man, did not suffer physical injuries as a result of the crash.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices