Prince Albert 16-year-old arrested for sexual assault, condition breaches

A 16-year-old Prince Albert, Sask., boy has been arrested by police, accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Police found he was also breaching several conditions related to previous charges.

On Tuesday, Prince Albert police said a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and threatened.

The investigation led officers to a 16-year-old boy on Thursday.

The suspect was already facing charges relating to possession of a prohibited firearm, tampering with a serial number, possession of weapons contrary to order, and unsafe storage of firearms from an incident in February. He was released and ordered to reside at an address in Prince Albert, abide by a curfew, and to not possess ammunition or firearms.

The boy wasn’t at the listed residence when police went to arrest him.

On Friday, the day after an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, officers were called to the 300 block of 12th Street East for a report of a male breaking into vehicles.

They found the suspect, who dropped the firearm he was holding and fled on foot.

He was arrested in the 500 block of 10th Street East and a sawed-off shotgun and 14 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

Police determined him to be the same suspect related to the sexual assault.

The boy was charged with offences including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, tampering with a serial number, possession of firearm and ammunition while prohibited, and breach of release order.

He was held in custody and made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.