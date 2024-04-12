Reptile zoo and City of London, Ont., reach settlement in legal dispute

Send this page to someone via email

The legal battle between the City of London and the indoor reptile zoo company Reptilia is coming to a close, a lawyer for the business says.

“There is an agreement in principle that is subject to confidentiality provisions. I am unable to share particulars,” Mike Lerner, who is representing Reptilia, told Global News in an email.

“It is hoped that the formal documents can be superior to the next court appearance on April 26.”

The legal dispute has been ongoing since Reptilia opened a location inside Westmount Commons in the southwest end of the city last year, despite a vote by city council to deny the necessary bylaw exemption.

In June, the city filed a court application asking a judge to declare that Reptilia was not exempt from London’s animal control bylaw and issue an order that would bar the zoo from keeping animals prohibited under the bylaw.

Lerner argued at the time that because Reptilia operates under a provincial licence, they’re exempt from municipal bylaws concerning animals.

In a statement Friday, the city confirmed that an agreement with Reptilia had been reached, but declined to comment any further, citing the ongoing legal matter.