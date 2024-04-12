Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jurors in Coutts blockade public mischief trial will hear final arguments next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coutts mischief trial continues in Lethbridge'
Coutts mischief trial continues in Lethbridge
Cross examination continued today in a Lethbridge courtroom of an RCMP officer who was on the scene of the 2022 Coutts border blockade that shut down traffic between Alberta and Montana. Three people are accused of organizing the blockade to protest Covid-19 restrictions. Sarah Jones has more on what the jury heard on day four of trial.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Crown and defence lawyers have wrapped up their cases in the trial of three men accused of orchestrating the border shutdown at Coutts, Alta., in early 2022.

The prosecution called just a handful of witnesses during the trial, including former Coutts mayor Jim Willett and RCMP officers, and told the jury Friday it had decided against calling one additional witness.

“I can also advise you sir that with that decision having been made, that the Crown will be closing its case,” said Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston.

The defence elected not to call any evidence at all.

Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and Gerhard Janzen have pleaded not guilty to a charge of mischief over $5,000.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Crown has presented evidence it says proves the trio spearheaded the protest that tied up cross-border traffic between Alberta and Montana for two weeks in early 2022 in a protest of COVID-era rules and restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

It stressed the case is not about COVID-19 or free speech but simply that people cannot decide on their own to shut down a major transportation portal.

The defence has argued that the protest group was a mishmash of competing interests to the point it wasn’t clear who was calling the shots.

Alberta Court of King’s Bench Justice Keith Yamauchi dismissed the jury until Tuesday.

“We have some administrative matters with which we must deal before we provide you with statements from the Crown, statements from the defence, and so what I’m doing is I’m going to allow you to leave now and require you to be back here Tuesday morning,” Yamauchi said.

“I’m giving you a long weekend.”

Once the judge gives a charge, or instructions to the jury, the members will begin deliberating the three men’s guilt or innocence.

Click to play video: 'Testimony begins for Coutts border blockade trial in Lethbridge'
Testimony begins for Coutts border blockade trial in Lethbridge
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices