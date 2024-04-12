School bus among multiple vehicles in crash on 401 near Napanee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus was among multiple vehicles involved in what police say were two crashes along Hwy. 401 near Napanee Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hwy. 401 westbound between Palace Place and County Road 41 shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police say responding officers found two crash scenes in the right driving lane and the off-ramp to County Road 41 North.

The first crash happened when a vehicle lost control in the rain and slid into another vehicle, while the second crash happened when a transport truck hit a school bus as traffic slowed down for the first crash, police say.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the transport truck has been charged for following the bus to closely.

Police say they are still investigating.

The highway was reopened to traffic by 11:30 a.m.