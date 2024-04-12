Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Treaty entitled Alberta First Nation to larger reserve: Supreme Court of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal court rules in favor of Blood Tribe in historic land dispute'
Federal court rules in favor of Blood Tribe in historic land dispute
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 12, 2019) A judge has ruled that the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta is now entitled to more land in a decades-old dispute. Tom Roulston has the details – Jun 12, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta First Nation ended up with less land than it should have received under a treaty made with the Crown well over a century ago, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

In a 7-0 decision Friday, the top court declared that the Blood Tribe was entitled to more than 162 square miles of additional territory, saying the Crown “dishonourably breached” the treaty provisions.

Members of the Blood Tribe near Lethbridge, Alta., had long argued that Canada did not fulfil a promise made in 1877 to set aside a reserve with an area of one square mile for each family of five people.

In its decision, the Supreme Court noted the Crown recently acknowledged its breach of the land entitlement commitment.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

However, the court characterized the admission as an eleventh-hour concession in a protracted legal dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the treaty, the Blood Tribe was entitled to a reserve of 710 square miles in area, the court said.

In providing a reserve of 547.5 square miles, Canada “dishonourably breached the treaty land entitlement provisions,” Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin wrote on behalf of the court.

“Ultimately, a declaration is a discretionary remedy that must be considered within the unique context of the legal dispute at issue,” she said.

Trending Now

A declaration the Blood Tribe was entitled to more land will serve an important role in “identifying the Crown’s dishonourable conduct, assisting future reconciliation efforts and helping to restore the honour of the Crown,” O’Bonsawin added.

A resident of the Blood Reserve, southeast of Waterton Lakes National Park, Alta., walks down a side road on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. View image in full screen
A resident of the Blood Reserve, southeast of Waterton Lakes National Park, Alta., walks down a side road on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices