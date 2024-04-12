Rescue operation underway to save orca calf in Vancouver Island waters

A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway Friday morning.
The road access to the lagoon is blocked by members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, but an official at the scene said an attempt to get the female orca calf out of the lagoon and transferred into the open ocean is underway.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
A First Nation official who declined to provide his name said the attempt is going ahead because of the favourable weather conditions.
More to come …
Trending Now
More on Science and Tech
- Fire chiefs lament drop in volunteers ahead of what’s expected to be a devastating wildfire season
- U.S. cyber agency says its emails with Microsoft stolen by Russian hackers
- Foreign interference a ‘huge challenge,’ French PM says during Canada visit
- Ottawa has used AI in nearly 300 projects and initiatives: research
Comments