Environment

Rescue operation underway to save orca calf in Vancouver Island waters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2024 11:55 am
Experts are optimistic about the timeline to save an orca calf, who has been stranded in a lagoon for nearly two weeks near Zeballos – Apr 4, 2024
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway Friday morning.

The road access to the lagoon is blocked by members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, but an official at the scene said an attempt to get the female orca calf out of the lagoon and transferred into the open ocean is underway.

A First Nation official who declined to provide his name said the attempt is going ahead because of the favourable weather conditions.

More to come …

