Rescue operation underway to save orca calf in Vancouver Island waters

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway Friday morning.

The road access to the lagoon is blocked by members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, but an official at the scene said an attempt to get the female orca calf out of the lagoon and transferred into the open ocean is underway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A First Nation official who declined to provide his name said the attempt is going ahead because of the favourable weather conditions.

More to come …