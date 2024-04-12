Health Canada recalled these baby products this week amid safety concerns 

Send this page to someone via email

A portable bedside cradle, a baby swing and a climbing ladder are among the products recalled for safety concerns this week, prompting Health Canada to issue urgent warnings to parents and caregivers to immediately stop using them.

The health regulator on Wednesday issued a recall for “Unilove Hug Me Plus 2-in-1 Bedside Sleeper and Portable Cradle” due to the risk of entrapment and suffocation hazards. Health Canada said the cradles do not meet proper regulations.

“Specifically, the cradles sleep surface provides an incline angle greater than seven degrees, posing a risk of entrapment and suffocation to the child,” it stated.

This recall involves the cradles that were sold in grey or pink and they have mesh panels on both sides, telescoping feet with wheel locks and a height adjustment feature of seven levels.

The company reported 433 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between June 2022 and April 2024, Health Canada says.

As of April 8, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, Health Canada added.

If you do have the cradle, it’s advised to immediately discontinue its use and reach out to Voltz Toys, the manufacturer, for a refund.

Health Canada added that it “reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.”

On Thursday, the regulator also recalled four Kinderfeets hanging gym products due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves the company’s baby swing, child wind, climbing ladder and trapeze with rings. The rope on the products may unexpectedly break resulting in a fall hazard.

The recall involves Kinderfeets hanging gym products. Health Canada

The company reported approximately 400 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from August 2023 to March 2024.

As of March 28, Health Canada said the company has received three reports of the rope breaking in Canada, and one report of a skinned knee.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hanging gym products and contact Kinderfeets for a pre-paid return label to return the product to the importer.

Once the product has been received by the importer, consumers can contact the original point of purchase for a full refund.