Animal drugs stolen last week are still missing: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said that animal drugs were stolen last week and are alerting the public.

According to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service, six different types of veterinary drugs were stolen on April 1 from a trailer parked in the 300 block of Aerogreen Green Crescent.

The stolen drugs included Atravet, Gonavet, Lidocaine, Bioestrovet, Netricure, and Folltropin, all labeled in glass vials when they were stolen.

Police warned the public that the drugs are not for human consumption and any drug that is not prescribed by doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in injury or death.

Saskatoon police said officers do respond to some reports of overdoses, including fatal overdoses, but cannot respond to all calls.

Police said anyone with information about the theft should call the police service at 306-975-8300 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

