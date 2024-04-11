Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Animal drugs stolen last week are still missing: Saskatoon police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
Police warned the public that veterinary drugs are not for human consumption and any drug that is not prescribed by doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in injury or death. . View image in full screen
Police warned the public that veterinary drugs are not for human consumption and any drug that is not prescribed by doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in injury or death. . File / Global News
Saskatoon police said that animal drugs were stolen last week and are alerting the public.

According to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service, six different types of veterinary drugs were stolen on April 1 from a trailer parked in the 300 block of Aerogreen Green Crescent.

The stolen drugs included Atravet, Gonavet, Lidocaine, Bioestrovet, Netricure, and Folltropin, all labeled in glass vials when they were stolen.

Police warned the public that the drugs are not for human consumption and any drug that is not prescribed by doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in injury or death.

Saskatoon police said officers do respond to some reports of overdoses, including fatal overdoses, but cannot respond to all calls.

Police said anyone with information about the theft should call the police service at 306-975-8300 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

