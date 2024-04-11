Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teacher fired after competing on ‘Survivor Québec’ reality show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
Deborah De Braekeleer is shown in a family handout photo. An elementary school teacher competing on the Quebec franchise of "Survivor" has been fired after taking unauthorized time off to participate in the reality competition series. View image in full screen
Deborah De Braekeleer is shown in a family handout photo. An elementary school teacher competing on the Quebec franchise of "Survivor" has been fired after taking unauthorized time off to participate in the reality competition series. HO-Michele De Braekeleer/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An elementary school teacher competing on the Quebec franchise of “Survivor” was recently fired after she took unauthorized time off to participate in the reality television competition.

Déborah De Braekeleer, 39, is one of 16 contestants still in the running to win the $100,000 grand prize in the second season of “Survivor Québec” out of an original cast of 20 people marooned on an island in the Philippines.

Patrick Théroux, president of the local teachers union, says the school board in the town of St-Hyacinthe dismissed her even though she had found qualified replacements to cover her absence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Théroux says that days after she was fired, the board offered to rehire her to fill in as her own substitute teacher but wouldn’t reinstate her to a permanent position.

The union president says the situation is especially unfortunate given Quebec’s teacher shortage and struggle to recruit educators.

Story continues below advertisement

A petition to reinstate De Braekeleer has amassed more than 4,400 signatures, and Théroux says he hopes the school board will reconsider its decision.

De Braekeleer says she can’t give media interviews while she is still on the Noovo network’s show, in which contestants undergo physical challenges while competing for the favour of their fellow contestants to avoid elimination.

Trending Now

The school board, Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe, has not responded to requests for comment.

Click to play video: 'Survivor 46: Randen recounts being medically evacuated'
Survivor 46: Randen recounts being medically evacuated
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices