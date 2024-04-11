Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Élections Québec nixes plan to test online voting in 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
A voter casts their ballot in the Quebec provincial election, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Montreal. Quebec's election czar has cancelled a pilot project to test internet voting during the 2025 municipal elections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A voter casts their ballot in the Quebec provincial election, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Montreal. Quebec's election czar has cancelled a pilot project to test internet voting during the 2025 municipal elections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s elections agency has cancelled a pilot project to test internet voting during the 2025 municipal elections.

Élections Québec said in a statement Thursday the companies that answered a call for tenders to set up the infrastructure were not able to meet the necessary requirements.

Jean-François Blanchet, head of the organization, says a pilot project was always conditional on having a reliable, secure and accessible solution.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The agency wanted to allow about 300,000 eligible voters in 21 municipalities to vote online during 2025 municipal elections.

Élections Québec’s goal was to make it easier to participate in the electoral process, and also maintain traditional paper ballots.

The agency says it will consider launching another pilot for online voting during the 2029 municipal elections.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Elections Manitoba welcomes vote-counting machines to bring fast service, results'
Elections Manitoba welcomes vote-counting machines to bring fast service, results
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices