Rosy financial picture for Blue Bombers going into 2024 season

Things are looking good down at Princess Auto Stadium.

Thursday’s release of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ financials shows the football club made an operating profit of $5.7 million in 2023, with its total revenue increasing by 11 per cent to $50.5 million.

The Bombers say the positive numbers have allowed them to direct $5 million to a newly established capital fund, which will be used, in part, toward ongoing upgrades to the stadium’s turf, which is expected to be completed this year.

The club has released its 2023 annual report. FULL STORY 📝 » https://t.co/loQdeEOKwm#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/kSv0X935xr — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) April 11, 2024

“Our strong financial results allowed the club to make these allocations and build our reserves for future years to invest in our stadium,” team president Wade Miller said.

“2023 saw the beginning of the replacement of the stadium turf which will be installed in time for the 2024 season. We will use the capital fund for future capital improvements at the stadium, as part of our commitment to have the best stadium in the CFL to provide the best fan experience.”

Miller attributed the rosy financial picture to increases in ticket sales, merchandise and concessions, all of which grew considerably over the previous year.

“We attribute these numbers to our season ticket members and fans as we finished the season with five straight sellout crowds and led the league in attendance for the second consecutive year,” said Miller.

Valour FC, which is operated by the Winnipeg Football Club, was not quite as successful, posting a loss of $1.25 million last year.