Winnipeg man hospitalized after shooting during gun sale gone awry

Send this page to someone via email

A gun sale gone wrong left a man in hospital Monday night, Winnipeg police say.

According to police, the victim had arranged to meet with two men at a location on Mountain Avenue to sell a gun. At some point during the encounter, one of the men pulled out a gun of his own and began firing into the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.

The victim, 20, was found a few minutes away on McPhillips Street, and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, since upgraded to stable.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the gun sale itself appears to have been on the up-and-up.

“From all indications, investigators do believe this was a legal transaction,” Const. Claude Chancy told 680 CJOB.

“The victim was a legal owner of the firearm and had proper documentation and licensing for that firearm.”

Story continues below advertisement

One suspect is described as a man in his 20s wearing a white hoodie, and the other as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing and carrying a long gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).