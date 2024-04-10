Search continues for missing senior with dementia last seen in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen leaving his house in North York to go on a walk more than 24 hours ago.

In an update provided on Wednesday, police said Norman Gray, who also goes by Bill, was last seen on Tuesday at about 12 p.m. near Sheppard Avenue West and Torbarrie Road.

Police said Grey is 76 years old and is around five-feet-10-inches tall with curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, a red and blue shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and black and white shoes.

Police said a command post was initially set up at Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive but has since moved to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road as Gray was last spotted here.

During a news conference Wednesday evening, Insp. Jeff Bangild, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters that officers are researching the area as if it’s a new starting point to try and locate Gray.

Bangile said new information is coming in and there have been sightings of Gray that police are now following up on.

“We do have a lot of information as far as follow-up, which is why went to what what’s called a Level 1 Search. It allows us to provide more resources to allow for a greater search area and to follow up with all information and tips,” said Bangile.

Police noted that while Gray’s stage of dementia is increasing in severity, he is still quite agile and capable of moving freely around the city.

“He has been out for a considerable amount of time, so I have no doubt in my mind that he’s hungry and thirsty,” Bangile said.

If he is spotted, police say he can be approached as he is very personable, and people are advised to contact authorities.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

