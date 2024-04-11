Menu

Crime

Semi-trailer trucks stolen from Puslinch trucking yard: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 11, 2024 5:00 am
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of five semi-tractors in Puslinch. File photo
Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of semi-trailer trucks in Puslinch, Ont.

Investigators say the thefts occurred on March 14 around 9 p.m. at a trucking yard near Highway 401.

They say five Volvo semi-trailer trucks were stolen with a total value of over $1 million. The trucks were white, 2019-2022 models.

Investigators say suspects arrived in several vehicles including a black sedan, two white pickup trucks, and a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police
