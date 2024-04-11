Semi-trailer trucks stolen from Puslinch trucking yard: OPP

Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of semi-trailer trucks in Puslinch, Ont.
Investigators say the thefts occurred on March 14 around 9 p.m. at a trucking yard near Highway 401.
They say five Volvo semi-trailer trucks were stolen with a total value of over $1 million. The trucks were white, 2019-2022 models.
Investigators say suspects arrived in several vehicles including a black sedan, two white pickup trucks, and a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.
