Crime

Video captures thieves stealing $5K bottle of Cognac from Langley liquor store

By Amy Judd & Troy Charles Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Thief pulls knife on Langley liquor store worker during robbery'
Thief pulls knife on Langley liquor store worker during robbery
Security footage caught the moment a thief stole a bottle of expensive liquor from a Langley liquor store then pulled a knife on an employee who tried to stop him.
Langley RCMP say officers are still investigating after a knife was pulled on a liquor store employee during a robbery.

Police said a pair of thieves were after a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac, which was worth nearly $5,000.

When the staff member tried to intervene, one suspect brought out a knife.

The employee backed away out of the frame and the two men left the store.

Brookswood Liquor Store owner Todd Arbuthnot told Global News a third person was waiting outside in a getaway car.

“When I saw them on the video after, they were standing in front of the window that looks down this aisle, they were kind of checking it out, came in, when straight for that aisle, went straight for that product, didn’t attempt to grab anything else,” he said.

Arbuthnot said he does not expect to get the liquor back but he is hoping that the suspects will be tracked down.

He said the employee was shaken up but doing better.

Click to play video: 'Theft, threats force Maple Ridge business to move'
Theft, threats force Maple Ridge business to move
The store prides itself on its high price luxury spirits and with that comes heightened security but the over 20 surveillance cameras inside were not enough to deter the assailants.

A bottle of Louis XIII Cognac is expensive because the water is exclusively sourced from the Grande Champagne vineyards of Cognac.

The aging process takes place exclusively inside 100 to 150-year-old French oak casks that are no longer manufactured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Click to play video: 'B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents'
B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents
