Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man pepper-sprayed after vehicle aimed at Warman RCMP detachment

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Two vehicle crash closes Highway 11 northbound at Warman Road outside of Saskatoon. View image in full screen
According to an RCMP release, a man drove a vehicle straight toward the detachment on 6th Avenue South in Warman, Sask., stopping just before hitting the building. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say they were forced to pepper-spray a man and arrest him after a vehicle came close to hitting the Warman, Sask., RCMP detachment on Monday.

According to an RCMP release, a man drove a vehicle straight toward the detachment on 6th Avenue South in Warman, stopping just before hitting the building.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man jumped out of the vehicle with a bladed weapon and started threatening the responding officers, police said.

RCMP said the officers tried to calm the man but eventually were forced to deploy OC spray, commonly known as pepper spray.

Trending Now

The man was arrested and provided a first aid assessment.

A 51-year-old Radisson man appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday, charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and dangerously operating a vehicle.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices