Man pepper-sprayed after vehicle aimed at Warman RCMP detachment

RCMP say they were forced to pepper-spray a man and arrest him after a vehicle came close to hitting the Warman, Sask., RCMP detachment on Monday.

According to an RCMP release, a man drove a vehicle straight toward the detachment on 6th Avenue South in Warman, stopping just before hitting the building.

The man jumped out of the vehicle with a bladed weapon and started threatening the responding officers, police said.

RCMP said the officers tried to calm the man but eventually were forced to deploy OC spray, commonly known as pepper spray.

The man was arrested and provided a first aid assessment.

A 51-year-old Radisson man appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday, charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and dangerously operating a vehicle.