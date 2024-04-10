Saskatoon tees up driving ranges for Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents can dust off their drivers and work on their swing when the driving ranges Silverwood Golf Course and Holiday Park Golf Course open on Thursday.

Hours of operation at the 3503 Kinnear Avenue and 1630 Avenue U South locations will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with the city noting this is weather dependent.

Opening dates for the Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood golf courses are set to be announced soon.

More information about rates or league registration can be found on the city of Saskatoon website.