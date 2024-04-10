Menu

Sports

Saskatoon tees up driving ranges for Thursday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon residents can dust off their drivers and work on their swing when the driving ranges Silverwood Golf Course and Holiday Park Golf Course open on Thursday.

Hours of operation at the 3503 Kinnear Avenue and 1630 Avenue U South locations will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with the city noting this is weather dependent.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Opening dates for the Holiday Park, Wildwood and Silverwood golf courses are set to be announced soon.

More information about rates or league registration can be found on the city of Saskatoon website.

First Tee program launches in Saskatchewan to make golf more accessible to youth
