Sports

Quebec Superior Court judge authorizes QMJHL hazing class-action lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2024 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Quebec hockey player takes legal action against QMJHL over alleged abuse'
Former Quebec hockey player takes legal action against QMJHL over alleged abuse
RELATED: A former Quebec junior hockey player has come forward with allegations of abuse he suffered while he was in the league and he hopes others will follow suit. Carl Latulippe is taking steps to launch a class action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League. A warning that this story contains details of sexual and physical violence. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports – May 24, 2023
Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and its teams over alleged hazing abuse.

Justice Jacques G. Bouchard gave the suit the green light in a decision published today, after hearing arguments last month in Quebec City.

The lawsuit of more than $15 million was filed last April by Carl Latulippe, a former Quebec minor hockey star who went public with alleged abuse suffered while playing for two teams in the mid-1990s.

It targets the league, its member franchises and its umbrella organization — the Canadian Hockey League — and seeks $650,000 for the plaintiff in damages, including pain, suffering and humiliation, as well as lost productivity and therapy costs.

Click to play video: 'Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey'
Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey
Another $15 million would be shared among other alleged victims.

Those covered in the class action are “all hockey players who have experienced abuse while they were minors and playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League” since July 1, 1969.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

